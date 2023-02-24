Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Announces $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.6125 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

Evergy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 0.3 %

EVRG stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Evergy

A number of research firms have commented on EVRG. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Evergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Evergy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.