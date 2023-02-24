Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.65. Evergy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evergy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Evergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.20.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.63. 1,843,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.