EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.15. Approximately 61,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 386,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EverQuote from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EverQuote from $8.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $552.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,145 shares of company stock worth $774,799. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 380.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.