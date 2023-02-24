Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of Exchange Income stock remained flat at $40.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 940. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. Exchange Income has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $41.74.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

