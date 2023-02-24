Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.13. 1,785,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,890. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,503.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $2,829,850. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Exelixis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

