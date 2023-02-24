Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Lowered by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Exelon worth $31,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,235 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 349.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after buying an additional 7,408,787 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Exelon by 28.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Exelon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,368,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,708,000 after acquiring an additional 144,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading

