ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60 to $6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. ExlService also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.60-$6.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.71.

NASDAQ EXLS traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,804. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.93. ExlService has a twelve month low of $113.47 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total transaction of $248,868.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $950,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,227 in the last three months. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,557,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ExlService by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 154,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 55,172 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,212,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

