Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,825.74

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,825.74 ($34.03) and traded as high as GBX 2,943 ($35.44). Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,937 ($35.37), with a volume of 859,899 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,827 ($34.04) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($39.14) to GBX 2,900 ($34.92) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.11) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,996.17 ($36.08).

Experian Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,920.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,826.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,357.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Experian Cuts Dividend

About Experian

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,057.47%.

(Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

