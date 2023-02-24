Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) traded up 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. 89,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 339,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Exscientia Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Exscientia Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Exscientia by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

