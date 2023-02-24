Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.30-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.30-8.60 EPS.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.2 %

EXR stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.58. The company had a trading volume of 768,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.61.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

