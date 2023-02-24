Farfetch Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 31,027 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,385 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 124,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 42,006 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,372,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,979,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.96. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

