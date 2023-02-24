Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Shares Up 2%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Rating) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.81. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Farmers Bankshares Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16.

Get Farmers Bankshares alerts:

Farmers Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.21%.

About Farmers Bankshares

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.