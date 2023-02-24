Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $384.67 million and $235.25 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00079086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00056196 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001107 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

