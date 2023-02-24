Fetch.ai Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $132.84 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $374.37 million and approximately $132.84 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001912 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00081816 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00057084 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010187 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00028013 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001124 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001689 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003829 BTC.
Fetch.ai Profile
Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.
Fetch.ai Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.