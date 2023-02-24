FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Price Target Raised to $16.00

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen Price Performance

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.85. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $40,153.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,481 shares of company stock worth $137,810 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 27,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FibroGen

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.