Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Shares Down 0.8%

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.11 and last traded at $40.42. 22,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 38,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 6.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.