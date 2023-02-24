Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 731,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 341,103 shares.The stock last traded at $44.62 and had previously closed at $45.42.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF
About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
