Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 731,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 341,103 shares.The stock last traded at $44.62 and had previously closed at $45.42.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $656,599,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6,197.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,068 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,440,000. David Kennon Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,914,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 262,789 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

