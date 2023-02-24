Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2023

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 731,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 341,103 shares.The stock last traded at $44.62 and had previously closed at $45.42.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $656,599,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6,197.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,068 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,440,000. David Kennon Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,914,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 262,789 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

(Get Rating)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.