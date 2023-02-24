Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after buying an additional 166,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,619,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $477.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $506.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $466.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.83.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

