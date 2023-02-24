Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 135.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.06.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.41%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

