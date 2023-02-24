Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROK opened at $291.95 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $299.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.60.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

