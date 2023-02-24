Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 522 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,227 shares of company stock worth $4,685,731. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $150.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

