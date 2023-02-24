Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $425.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $423.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

