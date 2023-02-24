Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,506 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

