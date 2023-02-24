Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 1,115 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ross Stores Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.72.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

