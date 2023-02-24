Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 30,029 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,029 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,772,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 842,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 83,532 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 45,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 607,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $48.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

