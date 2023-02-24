Financial Contrast: Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rapid7 and MongoDB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 13 6 0 2.32 MongoDB 0 4 20 0 2.83

Rapid7 presently has a consensus target price of $61.89, suggesting a potential upside of 30.65%. MongoDB has a consensus target price of $266.35, suggesting a potential upside of 29.36%. Given Rapid7’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than MongoDB.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $685.08 million 4.10 -$124.72 million ($2.14) -22.14 MongoDB $873.78 million 16.33 -$306.87 million ($5.37) -38.34

This table compares Rapid7 and MongoDB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rapid7 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Rapid7 has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MongoDB has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and MongoDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -18.20% N/A -7.51% MongoDB -30.73% -52.50% -14.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Rapid7 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Rapid7 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of MongoDB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rapid7 beats MongoDB on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services. The company was founded by Alan P. Matthews, Tas Giakouminakis, and Chad Loder in July 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan and Geir Magnusson Jr. in November 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

