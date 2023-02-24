First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.
First Majestic Silver Stock Down 10.6 %
Shares of AG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,447,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,108. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.59.
AG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.
