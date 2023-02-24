First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of AG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,447,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,108. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,439,000 after buying an additional 47,010,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,005,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,867 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

