First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,092,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,461 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,576,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 715,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,608,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,184,000 after purchasing an additional 201,071 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,780,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,436,000 after purchasing an additional 419,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $19.28.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.