Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.67-1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-903 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.71 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.67-$1.71 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Five9 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.91.

FIVN traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $71.24. 696,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,936. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,666,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 10.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Five9 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Five9 by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

