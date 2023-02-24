Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s previous close.

FND has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.65.

Shares of FND stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

