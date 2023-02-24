Fluor Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fluor in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluor’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fluor’s FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Fluor Stock Performance

Fluor stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. Fluor has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 1,186.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fluor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 91.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

