Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.29.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $37.73.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,501,000 after acquiring an additional 210,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fluor by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 195,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fluor by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,479,000 after purchasing an additional 392,788 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,225,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,572 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.