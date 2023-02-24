Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.90 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.29.
Fluor Stock Performance
Shares of FLR stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $37.73.
Institutional Trading of Fluor
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,501,000 after acquiring an additional 210,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fluor by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after acquiring an additional 195,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fluor by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,479,000 after purchasing an additional 392,788 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,225,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,572 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- Forget Cathie Wood, Follow These 3 Hedge Fund Managers
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- What is a Blue Chip Company? Examples of Blue Chips
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Play the Bitcoin Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.