FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Issue $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

FMC has raised its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FMC to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Down 0.2 %

FMC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,498. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.69. FMC has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FMC will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.