Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Stacey A. Walker Sells 1,336 Shares of Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fortive Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.