Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 37,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 84,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Forza X1 Trading Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forza X1

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Forza X1 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Forza X1

