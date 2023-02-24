Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.22% of Franco-Nevada worth $50,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNV. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.11.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

FNV traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $124.24. 202,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,045. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.46 and its 200-day moving average is $132.29. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $109.70 and a twelve month high of $169.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

