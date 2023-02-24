Frank T. Connor Sells 63,361 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Textron Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TXT opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Textron by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Textron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Textron by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Textron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.