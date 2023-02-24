Frank T. Connor Sells 63,361 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE TXT opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11.
Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Textron by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Textron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Textron by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Textron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.
TXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
