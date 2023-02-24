Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Stock Position Reduced by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.12% of Freedom Acquisition I worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 421.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FACT opened at $10.20 on Friday. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

