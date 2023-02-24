Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.83

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.83 and traded as high as $6.05. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 2,942 shares changing hands.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.35.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%.

Frequency Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Frequency Electronics stock. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.11% of Frequency Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

