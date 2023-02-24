Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $31.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.
