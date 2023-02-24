Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,111 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Investment were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICVU. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Frontier Investment by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Frontier Investment by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Frontier Investment by 132.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Investment by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 65,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 399,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 58,696 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS FICVU opened at $10.11 on Friday. Frontier Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

