Frontier Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $22.81 million and $8.08 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001097 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

