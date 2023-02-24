FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE FTAI traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 653,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,440. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $26.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTAI. Barclays increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

