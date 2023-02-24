FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. FTAI Aviation had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $274.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.
FTAI Aviation Stock Up 5.3 %
NYSE FTAI traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 653,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,440. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $26.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTAI Aviation (FTAI)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.