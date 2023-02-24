FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. FTI Consulting updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.80-$7.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.80-7.70 EPS.
FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of FCN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.11. 74,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,689. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.93.
Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting
In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
