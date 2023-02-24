FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. FTI Consulting updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.80-$7.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.80-7.70 EPS.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FCN traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.11. 74,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,689. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $140.09 and a 52 week high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.93.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after acquiring an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,979,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 205,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 56,377 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 2,992.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,555 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after acquiring an additional 52,642 shares during the period.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

