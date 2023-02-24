Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FULC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,923,076 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at $150,926,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,923,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at $150,926,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,372,675 shares of company stock worth $38,695,655. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.