FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $2.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.87. The consensus estimate for Southern First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.34). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SFST. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of SFST opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $324.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern First Bancshares

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Ray Lattimore acquired 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.96 per share, with a total value of $88,913.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,193.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Ray Lattimore acquired 2,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.96 per share, with a total value of $88,913.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,193.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. Ellison acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,300.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,522 shares of company stock valued at $310,173. 7.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.