FY2023 Earnings Estimate for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Issued By William Blair

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Manitowoc in a report released on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.
Manitowoc Stock Performance
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
