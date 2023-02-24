FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Cut by Analyst

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dollar General in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will earn $10.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.00. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.56.

DG stock opened at $217.11 on Friday. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 141,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

