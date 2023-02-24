FY2023 EPS Estimates for i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Boosted by National Bank Financial

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for i-80 Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX opened at $2.38 on Friday. i-80 Gold has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in i-80 Gold by 143,450.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,296,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 2,295,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in i-80 Gold by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in i-80 Gold by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 133,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

