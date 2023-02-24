GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 50,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

