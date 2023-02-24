GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
